Ross Video Opens R&D Lab in Boston

Ross Video has opened a research and development lab in Boston, Mass. that is being staffed by members of the consulting company 3G Engineering who have joined Ross as full time employees. The new U.S.-based R&D lab adds to the vendor's existing R&D operations in Canada, the Netherlands, and Australia.

"I am very impressed with the engineering capabilities of the 3G Engineering team", says David Ross, CEO, Ross Video in a statement. "This is a great way to enhance our R&D presence in the United States, and further elevates Ross as a global company."

The founders of 3G Engineering - Roger Smith, Paul Ernest, and Greg Carlson - bring extensive tech experience to the lab and were the core switcher design team for Echolab, which has since gone out of business.

Another ex-Echolab employee, Nigel Spratling, former Echolab president, joined Ross in 2010 as marketing and business development manager.