Ross Video Launches BlackStorm Video Server Line

Ross Video has started shipping their new line of BlackStorm Video Servers. With a suggested price of $14,995, the product is being targeted as a relatively affordable production player for file-based workflows.

"The BlackStorm product line is the next step in the evolution of video servers from Ross," said Todd Robinson, marketing product manager, video servers at Ross Video in a statement. "This is a whole new design using next generation software architecture and the latest IT server hardware--providing a compelling product offering at a very competitive price point."

The BlackStorm 102P Playout Server is a 2 channel HD 1 rack unit video player that natively supports the popular Quicktime .mov file format and a variety of codecs.

It also supports file based workflows for such editing and graphics systems as Final Cut, Adobe Premier, Avid Media Composer and Adobe After Effects and is designed to be easily integrated with Ross' Production Switchers as well as units and controllers from outside companies.