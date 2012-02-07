Ross Video Acquires FX-Motion Robotic Camera Systems

Ross Video has acquired FX-Motion, a robotic camera

systems company based in Brussels, Belgium, and is planning to use the

company's technology to offer systems that could significantly improve

the production quality of newscasts and live TV productions.

Terms

of the deal were not disclosed. FX-Motion has been renamed Ross

Robotics and it will continue to operate as a division of Ross Video out

of their office in Belgium with its current staff. Stijn Vanorbeek, CEO

of FX-Motion, will continue as president of Ross Robotics.

In

a lengthy interview on the acquisition, Ross Video CEO David Ross noted

that FX-Motion's technology will allow them to offer significant

improvements in the way newscasts are produced and that they expect to

be demonstrating a system showing virtual sets and augmented realities

using their OverDrive automated production control system, production

switchers, XPression Graphics systems and robotic cameras at NAB.

The

FX-Motion technology, which was developed by Vanorbeek, uses a

rail-based system for their robotic cameras rather than the pedestal

systems almost universally used, Ross notes.

That

allows them to offer much more complex shots, producing a more

cinematic look, because the camera can pan, tilt and zoom while moving,

something that is difficult or impossible with pedestal cameras, he

explains.

The rail system also

makes the positioning of the cameras extremely accurate, which means

these images can be tightly integrated with virtual sets and augmented

reality systems.

The FX-Motion

technology has been used on Eurovision Song Contest, So You Think You

Can Dance and in augmented reality productions like the VGA awards.

The Eurovision Song Contest, for example, included virtual graphics that were laid over a variety of those.

These

were extremely expensive productions, but Ross Video executives believe

the technology can be adapted to the much lower-cost news and live TV

production environments. "The Furio camera systems cost about the same

as other camera systems if not less," Ross notes. "You can imagine the

possibilities of taking news and taking them to a whole new level" with

more sophisticated shots, graphics and and virtual sets.

Such technologies could be particularly appealing during this year's election cycle, he believes.

The

system is available in 2 variants - Furio Robo (Full Robotics System)

and Furio RC (Remote Control System)-and is designed for live television

production studio use with a single operator controling multiple

cameras.

The system consists of a

Pan-Tilt-Zoom Head (PTZ), Rail Based Dolly System with Elevator and a

IP based control system. It can be configured as a simple PTZ head on a

fixed tripod or expanded to a full multi-camera rail system.

"I

and the rest of the FX-Motion team are very happy to be joining Ross

Video and adding Robotics to a combined live production product

portfolio," added Vanorbeek in a statement. "Together we are able to

create compelling, integrated production solutions and Furio will

benefit greatly from Ross' global market reach and excellent customer

support organization."