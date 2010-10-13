Ross Partners with wTVision for Graphics

Ross Video has announced a partnership with

software house wTVision, a move that will allow the companies to offer turnkey

graphics solutions based on the Ross Video XPression platform, which is a

high-end 3D character generator and motion graphics system.

"wTVision is continuously developing its platform,

with the goal of integrating it with new and powerful real-time on-air graphics

engines," said Mário Sousa, CEO of wTVision. "XPression, due to its flexibility

and capabilities, has now become one of the reference platforms for wTVision."

wTVision develops and integrates information

systems for the broadcast industry; it has a particular focus on real-time

on-air graphics for TV and sports.