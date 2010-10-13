Ross Partners with wTVision for Graphics
Ross Video has announced a partnership with
software house wTVision, a move that will allow the companies to offer turnkey
graphics solutions based on the Ross Video XPression platform, which is a
high-end 3D character generator and motion graphics system.
"wTVision is continuously developing its platform,
with the goal of integrating it with new and powerful real-time on-air graphics
engines," said Mário Sousa, CEO of wTVision. "XPression, due to its flexibility
and capabilities, has now become one of the reference platforms for wTVision."
wTVision develops and integrates information
systems for the broadcast industry; it has a particular focus on real-time
on-air graphics for TV and sports.
