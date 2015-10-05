Rosenworcel Saluted As Education Champion

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel will be honored Oct. 7 in Washington by the Committee for Education Funding for her efforts to bring classrooms and their students into the 21st century of communications.

The committee, a nonprofit that pushes federal support for education, is holding a legislative conference for its 100-plus members on Capitol Hill this week, including a gala dinner where Rosenworcel is being recognized as a "champion in investing in education."

Rosenworcel has long advocated for boosting schools' access to high-speed broadband to bridge the "homework" gap, and revamping federal subsidy programs, given how much of that homework relies on broadband access. (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/rosenworcel-time-e-rate...).