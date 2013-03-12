Rosenworcel: Time for E-Rate 2.0

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel plans to tell the

Senate that the E-rate program, motormanned by her former boss, Sen. Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) needs a reboot.

That is according to testimony for Tuesday's FCC oversight

hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee. Rockefeller chairs the committee,

where Rosenworcel was a top telecom aide before getting the FCC post.

"Going forward, we need to update the E-Rate program to

meet 21st century education needs," she says. "Year-in and year-out,

the demand for this program is double the amount the Commission makes

available. Moreover, our surveys suggest that 80% of schools and libraries

believe their broadband connections do not meet the current needs. So I believe

it is time for E-Rate 2.0. I think it is time to reboot, reinvest, and

reinvigorate this program and put it on a course to provide higher speeds and

greater opportunities in the days ahead."

She also wants the FCC to make complaints to the FCC easier

to make and easier to slice and dice in database form.

Among the other points she highlights in her testimony are

incentivizing government spectrum holders to be more efficient, and the guiding

principles she says the FCC should focus on in coming up with a clear framework

of regulation and enforcement in an all-IP world: public safety, universal

service, competition and consumer protection.