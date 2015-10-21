Rosenworcel Renomination Hearing Set

The Senate Commerce Committee has set a date for Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel's renomination hearing.

Her first, five-year, term expired at the end of June, but commissioners can serve until the end of the next Congress, so she would not technically have to leave until the end of 2016.

The hearing will be Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Rosenworcel has been on the commission since 2012 and was renominated by the President on May 21.

Rosenworcel is former senior communications counsel on the Senate Commerce Committee and before that was senior legal advisor to commissioner Michael Copps. Her resume also includes attorney advisor in the Common Carrier Bureau.

At the FCC she has been a strong proponent of boosting broadband deployment and speeds to schools and libraries and has supported chairman Tom Wheeler on key votes for new network neutrality rules and preempting state laws on municipal broadband. She also worked on incentive auction legislation while a Senate staffer, and has worked on its implementation as the FCC works through rules for the broadcast incentive auction.