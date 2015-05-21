Rosenworcel Renominated to FCC

President Obama late Wednesday (May 20) announced his intention to nominate Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to a new, five-year, term.

Rosenworcel has been on the FCC since May 2012 and succeeded her former boss, Michael Copps.

“I am honored that the President has indicated his intent to nominate me for a new term as Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "During my tenure at the agency it has been a tremendous privilege to work with my colleagues, the talented staff of the Commission, and the American people to develop policies that expand access to modern communications and the opportunities of the digital age. I look forward to the United States Senate considering my nomination and the continuing opportunity to serve.”

Rosenworcel is former senior communications counsel on the Senate Commerce Committee and before that was senior legal advisor to commissioner Copps. Her resume also includes attorney advisor in the Common Carrier Bureau.

At the FCC she has been a strong proponent of boosting broadband deployment and speeds to schools and libraries and has supported Chairman Tom wheeler on key votes for new network neutrality rules and preempting state laws on municipal broadband. She also worked on incentive auction legislation while a Senate staffer, and has worked on its implementation as the FCC works through rules for the broadcast incentive auction.

Her nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.