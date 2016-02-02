Rosenworcel Names New Media Advisor

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has named Marc Paul as her new legal advisor on media issues.

Paul has been of counsel at Lukas, Nace, Gutierrez & Sachs and before that was senior counsel to the late Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.), handling media and Internet issues for the senator.

"Marc’s strong background in communications policy and mix of experience in the public and private sector will mean good counsel for my office and excellent support for the work of the Commission," said Rosenworcel in a statement.

Rosenworcel herself is a former top Hill communications counselor (to retired Senate Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller).

Rosenworcel's former media policy advisor, Valery Galasso, exited in November to join Marathon Strategies in New York.