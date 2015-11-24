Galasso Named VP at Marathon Strategies

It did not take Valery Galasso, top media policy advisor to FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, long to land a new gig in the Big Apple.

Galasso, whose exit was announced at last week's public meeting, to the surprise of chairman Tom Wheeler, has been named VP for public affairs and public policy at communications and research firm Marathon Strategies in New York.

Galasso will provide advice on policy and regulatory issues for the strategic communications firm whose offerings include crisis management and competitive intelligence and whose clients, past and present, have included everyone from the Motion Picture Association of America, DirecTV and IBM, to Planned Parenthood, Yahoo! and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Valery has a deep understanding of policy-making across a variety of different areas and an intuitive sense for how government works,” said Marathon founder and CEO Phil Singer of the new hire. “Her experience and expertise will help our clients better understand and navigate policy and legislative issues at a national level.”