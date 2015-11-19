Rosenworcel Advisor Galasso Exiting Commission

Valery Galasso, media policy advisor to FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, is exiting the commission for New York, Rosenworcel announced Thursday at the FCC's November public meeting.

Galasso had been special assistant for legislative affairs in the office of Vice President Joe Biden when she was tapped by then-new commissioner Rosenworcel in June 2012 to be her confidential assistant and special advisor.

Galasso was named policy advisor on media issues last January.

Rosenworcel called Galasso a trusted advisor and policy whiz who had been at her side from the earliest days. "I am proud to have worked with her."

Commissioner Michael O'Rielly also praised Galasso as a public servant. Chairman Wheeler added his thanks as well as his surprise, saying he had not known she was leaving.