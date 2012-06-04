Rosenworcel Names Two Staffers

New Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has

named two staffers. She has had a temporary crew, but Monday said that Valery

Galasso has been named confidential assistant and special advisor and Priscilla

Argeris legal advisor.

Galasso had been special assistant for legislative affairs

in the office of Vice President Joe Biden, and was formerly a fellow at the

congressional affairs office of the National Telecommunications and Information

Administration. NTIA is the White House's chief telecom policy advisor.

Argeris, who will focus on wireline and consumer issues, had

been an associate at Wiley Rein, the D.C. communications powerhouse firm headed

by former FCC chair Dick Wiley.