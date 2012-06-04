Rosenworcel Names Two Staffers
New Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has
named two staffers. She has had a temporary crew, but Monday said that Valery
Galasso has been named confidential assistant and special advisor and Priscilla
Argeris legal advisor.
Galasso had been special assistant for legislative affairs
in the office of Vice President Joe Biden, and was formerly a fellow at the
congressional affairs office of the National Telecommunications and Information
Administration. NTIA is the White House's chief telecom policy advisor.
Argeris, who will focus on wireline and consumer issues, had
been an associate at Wiley Rein, the D.C. communications powerhouse firm headed
by former FCC chair Dick Wiley.
