Roku TV Streams into Sharp TVs

Roku has announced an expansion of the Roku TV program with the addition of two new TVs from Sharp.

Having the Roku TV platform in the TV allows users access all of the Roku apps without having to buy or hook up a separate Roku streaming box.

The two Sharp TVs are the 43-inch LED Sharp Roku TV, priced at $379.99, and the 50 LED Sharp Roku TV, priced at $499.99.

Both should go on sale soon exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.

Separately, the company also noted that Insignia Roku TV models will go on sale this month at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, which will carry the 32-inch Insignia Roku TV ($229.99) and the 55-inch Insignia Roku TV ($549.99).

The Roku TV partnership with Insignia was announced at CES and is part of a major push Roku to partner with TV manufacturers so that its operating system, user interface and apps will be built into TVs.