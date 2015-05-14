Roku Streams in Twitch Channel

Roku is upping its live streaming game with the addition of a channel featuring Twitch, the popular videogame live-streaming service acquired by Amazon last year for $970 million.

Roku is providing access to Twitch channel on Roku players in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Republic of Ireland, as well as Roku TV models (current Roku TV partners include Sharp, TCL, Hisense, Haier, and Insignia, Best Buy’s house CE brand) in the U.S. and Canada.

Twitch, which shows live broadcasts of games such as League of Legends, Counter Strike and Minecraft, said its gaming platform currently supports 1.5 million “broadcasters.” Adding Roku, which has sold more than 10 million devices in the U.S., should expand Twitch’s reach and usage.

