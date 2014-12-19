Roku Store Eclipses 2,000 Channels

Looking to stay ahead of Google, Amazon, Apple and other OTT device competitors with respect to content, Roku announced that its Channel Store has surpassed the 2,000 channel mark following recent additions such as Nat Geo TV and FXNOW.

Additionally, Roku Search now incorporates results from 15 “top streaming channels,” a group that also includes FOX NOW, CinemaNow, Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant Video, HBO GO, Crackle, Vudu, M-GO, Time Warner Cable’s TWCTV app, Popcornflix, Blockbuster On Demand, Snagfilms and Acorn TV, Melissa Morell, Roku’s social media manager, noted in this blog post about the milestone.

While the new mark shows the channel tonnage supported by Roku, the streaming specialist is also starting to offer a more curated view with the launch of a barker channel of sorts called the Roku Recommends Channel.

