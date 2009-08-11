Roku Steps to Plate For MLB.TV

Roku, the Saratoga, Calif.-based firm which last year launched a $99 set-top box that allowed Netflix subscribers to watch streaming movies from the Internet on their TVs, says its product can now support the live streaming of Major League Baseball games.

Subscribers to the MLB.TV Premium service, which lets baseball fans across the country watch live streams of out-of-market MLB games, can now use the Roku digital video player to watch those games on their living-room TV instead of their laptop or PC. The Roku remote control will support features such as pause, rewind, fast forward and resume. The MLB.TV service also allows on-demand viewing of games from the past week.

Consumers with an existing Roku player will automatically receive a software update this week to support the MLB.TV service, which will be displayed as a new MLB.com channel in the Roku interface. If they have not yet received the update, they can trigger it manually through the Roku player's "settings" menu.

MLB.com is posting information about the new Roku functionality on its Website at mlb.com/roku.