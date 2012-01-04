Roku Plugs Set-Top-On-A-Stick Into TVs

Roku wants to Internet-enable millions of TVs, including Best Buy's Insignia line, with a version of its streaming-video set-top box that it has boiled down into a stick about the size of a USB flash drive.

"We think there's opportunity to expand our streaming platform to smart TVs," Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said.

The Roku Streaming Stick, to be available in the second half of 2012, plugs into a TV's HDMI port and "makes your TV a fully integrated smart TV," Wood said. The stick includes Wi-Fi connectivity, processor and software, and communicates with the TV using the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) specification.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.