Roku Opens Roku Channel Store

Media technology company Roku, Inc., maker of the family of Roku players, is launching the Roku Channel Store and 10 new free channels available to customers on their TVs on Monday, Nov. 23.

In addition to audio and video podcasts, Web content, photo sharing and children's entertainment, the Roku Channel Store--accessible via all of Roku's players--will offer an open platform to deliver content to user's TV sets. The additional channels being made available for customers to add include Blip.tv, Facebook Photos, Flickr, FrameChannel, Mediafly, MobileTribe, Motionbox, Pandora, Revision3 and TWiT.

"Our customers now have more choice in content and even greater control over their Rolu player experience," said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood, in a statement. "Because we have created an open platform for development, customers can expect even more new content channels in the near future."

Roku customers can add or remove channels from their home screen. The channel store is being delivered automatically to existing customers over the next two weeks. All Roku players are compatible with the store and the company's large content partners, including Netflix, Amazon, Video On Demand, and MLB.TV will remain available to existing customers regardless of whether they set up an account to access the channel store.