Roku Offers Guarantees to TV Advertisers

Claiming that it’s closing the gap between OTT and traditional TV ad measurement, Roku on Monday introduced audience guarantees for TV advertisers that are based on Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings (DAR).

Roku, which claims to be the first OTT platform to offer such TV-style guarantees for certain audience demographics, said the new option allows it to sell ads using the same kind of currency that’s used for more traditional TV advertising.

Instead of buying based on impressions, those advertisers will be targeting their buys to target certain demos. For example, a TV buyer could tap into that data on a guaranteed basis from Roku to target adults who are 18 to 49, explained Scott Rosenberg, VP of advertising at Roku, which timed the announcement in concert with this week’s 4As Transformation conference in Los Angeles.

The intro comes about two years after Roku and Nielsen forged a partnership to measure demographics on the Roku platform. Last October, Roku struck a similar kind of deal with comScore.



