Roku Offers Flixster Movie Trailers

Roku, the Saratoga, Calif.-based firm whose IP-connected set-top allows

consumers to easily watch Netflix's streaming service and other online video

options on their TVs, has partnered with movie-information portal Flixster to

add movie trailers and reviews to its service.

The deal with Flixster allows Roku users to watch trailers for upcoming

movies (both theatrical and on DVD/VOD releases), and also see "Tomatometer"

scores from its review service, Rotten Tomatoes. Roku customers can also search

Flixster's entire database of movie trailers and then look for those

same movies to watch through Roku partners Netflix and Amazon Video On Demand.

"Flixster has quickly become one of the most well-known and

trusted movie brands among consumers, who associate Flixster with learning

about the newest film entertainment," said Roku founder and CEO Anthony

Wood in a statement. "We think there is a great fit between discovering

movies with Flixster and watching them on-demand on the Roku player."

"Roku brings us a brand-new platform to reach moviegoers, and

makes a great addition to our online sites and our fast-growing mobile apps,

which have become the leader in their space," added Flixster Inc. president

and COO Steve Polsky. "We want to be wherever moviegoers are, and Roku

helps us reach them in new ways."