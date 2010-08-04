Roku Offers Flixster Movie Trailers
By Glen Dickson
Roku, the Saratoga, Calif.-based firm whose IP-connected set-top allows
consumers to easily watch Netflix's streaming service and other online video
options on their TVs, has partnered with movie-information portal Flixster to
add movie trailers and reviews to its service.
The deal with Flixster allows Roku users to watch trailers for upcoming
movies (both theatrical and on DVD/VOD releases), and also see "Tomatometer"
scores from its review service, Rotten Tomatoes. Roku customers can also search
Flixster's entire database of movie trailers and then look for those
same movies to watch through Roku partners Netflix and Amazon Video On Demand.
"Flixster has quickly become one of the most well-known and
trusted movie brands among consumers, who associate Flixster with learning
about the newest film entertainment," said Roku founder and CEO Anthony
Wood in a statement. "We think there is a great fit between discovering
movies with Flixster and watching them on-demand on the Roku player."
"Roku brings us a brand-new platform to reach moviegoers, and
makes a great addition to our online sites and our fast-growing mobile apps,
which have become the leader in their space," added Flixster Inc. president
and COO Steve Polsky. "We want to be wherever moviegoers are, and Roku
helps us reach them in new ways."
