Roku Nears Integrated TV Debut

Roku is closing in on its debut as a TV-integrated streaming platform that does not rely on separate boxes and dongles.

Roku, which revealed its TV integration plans in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, said TCL is now taking pre-orders for four Roku TV models, at Amazon.com, and will make them available from major retailers nationwide in the “coming weeks.” Hisense, meanwhile, said it’s primed to start selling four Roku TV models of its own starting in “late September.”

