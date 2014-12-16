Roku Launches A Barker

Roku offers more than 1,800 channels/apps, but has just launched a barker channel of sorts that brings a few to the forefront each week.

The Roku Recommends Channel, offered initially in the U.S., aims to reveal “hidden gems” in the Roku Channel Store, including movies and TV episodes, cooking and fitness videos, and tips on how to use the streaming platform.

According to a blog post about the feature, Roku Recommends is refreshed every week. The company has tapped Ellen Fox (Wizard Wars on Syfy, The Rotten Tomatoes Show), as the host of the barker segments.

