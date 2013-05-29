Roku Lands $60M 'F' Round

Video streaming specialist Roku said it has secured a fresh $60 million round of funding led by Fidelity and newspaper and TV station owner Hearst Corp.

A Roku spokesperson confirmed that Fidelity is indeed the unnamed "institutional investor" mentioned in Wednesday's announcement, as first reported Wednesday by AllThingsD.

They join prior Roku investors, BSkyB and News Corp., in the latest round, which extends Roku's total funding past $140 million.

