Roku Greenlights Sesame Street Go

Roku said the subscription-based Sesame Street Go service is now available on its streaming players and integrated Roku TV models.

Sesame Street Go, which features full-length Sesame Street episodes, new and old, and shorter-form fare, runs $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year, and is offered in the Roku Channel Store in the Kids & Family category. It launched last year on several platforms, including Web browsers, iOS and Android devices and to connected TVs via the Google Chromecast adapter.

Roku has shipped more than 10 million streaming devicesin the U.S., but has not yet announced international shipment figures or sales of Roku TVs.

