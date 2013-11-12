Roku Flips On WatchESPN

Roku's travels down the TV Everywhere path has reached The Walt Disney Co. Nov. 12, as the streaming video specialist announced that it had launched the WatchESPN app, and expects to add WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney Junior and WATCH Disney XD to the mix later this month.

WatchESPN offers authenticated access to ESPN's stable of linear networks — including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes and ESPNEWS — and library of VOD fare. ESPN Goal Line and ESPN Buzzer Beater will also be available when those channels are in season.

Current affiliated video providers for WatchESPN include Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Midcontinent Communications, Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, AT&T U-verse, Charter Communications and Google Fiber.

