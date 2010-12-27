Trending

Roku CEO Not Worried About Usage Caps

Roku CEO Anthony Wood isn't concerned that broadband service
providers will introduce usage-based pricing or unreasonable bandwidth
caps, which could discourage people from buying his company's Internet
set-tops.

"What we see from a practical point of view in the marketplace is
that there's enough competition from cable, telcos and wireless so that
in every market there's an unlimited option -- and the price is
competitive," he said in an interview last week with Multichannel News.

Added Wood, "We don't see a future where consumers will not be able to stream video over the Internet."

