Roku Bumps IPO Target to $252M

Roku now intends to raise as much as $252 million via an IPO that aims to offer about 18.01 million shares for $12 to $14 each, according to anamended S-1filed Monday.



Earlier this month,Roku filed an S-1 that outlined plans for an IPO that would raise up to $100 million. Roku plans to trade on Nasdaq under the “ROKU” ticker symbol.



The planned IPO would value Roku at between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion,according toThe Wall Street Journal. The $252 million total that could be raised includes $219 million for the company, and an option for underwriters to buy an additional 2.4 million shares, the report added.



