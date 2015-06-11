Roku Adds Nick App

Nickelodeon has launched its Nick app on Roku TVs and Roku players, expanding the reach of an authenticated streaming offering that features full-length episodes and clips from live-action and animated series and shows such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob SquarePants, Henry Danger, Bella and the Bulldogs and Harvey Beaks.

The TV Everywhere app, which requires MVPD credentials, is offered at the Roku Channel Store under Kids & Family. Roku has shipped north of 10 million devices in the U.S.

The Nick app is also supported on iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire OS devices, the Xbox 360 and Windows 8.

