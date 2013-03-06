Roku 3 Gets Menu Makeover, Remote With Headphone Jack

Roku is launching the third generation of its trademark Internet set-top boxes, with an overhauled user interface, a speedier processor and a 750-plus channel lineup that now includes access to Time Warner Cable's TWC TV service.

And among other enhancements, the $99.99 Roku 3 includes a remote with a headphone jack for private listening.

The Roku 3's dual-core ARM-based processor chip from Broadcom is about five times faster than the Roku 2 XS for snappier performance, according to director of product management Lloyd Klarke.

