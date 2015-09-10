ROK Mobile Plans OTT Mobile Video Offering

ROK Mobile has announced that it is working with SeaChange International to launch an OTT video services for its mobile customers.

The “all-you-can eat” video offering is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2016. It will include thousands of movies and TV shows as well as short form content, animation and extreme sports.

ROK already offers mobile and music in one package in the U.S. and the U.K. and the operator plans to add video to those offerings. SeaChange is providing the OTT platform and mobile video content for iOS and Android.

“There are many different mobile service providers out there as well as numerous options for streaming films and video, but with our service we can offer them together in one affordable service. This is a complete game-changer for both the telecom and entertainment industries,” said Jonathan Kendrick, chairman of ROK Mobile in a statement. “SeaChange is the perfect partner to enable ROK Mobile to deliver reliable and scalable premium video content to the millions of mobile users that want to enjoy TV, movies and video entertainment across any connected device.”