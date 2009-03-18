Rohrs To Leave Television Bureau of Advertising At End of Year

Filed at 10:39 EST on Mar. 18, 2009

Chris Rohrs, president of the Television Bureau of Advertising, will exit that post at the end of this year, according to TVB, which promotes the value of local TV to the advertising business.

Rohrs has been with the local TV trade group since 2000, when he joined from Post-Newsweek Stations.

TVB Board President Frank Comerford said a search committee had been formed to find a replacement.

"It will be very hard to replace Chris Rohrs," said Comerford in a statement. "He has elevated the organization to new heights and is one of the industry's visionaries. TVB is held in high esteem by advertisers, agencies and the association's other important constituencies, and that's due to Chris's outstanding leadership over nearly a decade."