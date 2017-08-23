Rohde & Schwartz Adds Repack-Related Engineer

Transmitteer, testing and equipment manufacturer Rohde & Schwartz is staffing up for the post-incentive auction repack, which will see most of a thousand stations move to new channels, requiring major equipment installs and potential upgrades, particularly if the FCC approves the new ATSC 3.0 tranmission standard.



Matthew Roush has joined the company as a broadcast support engineer. He comes from GatesAir, where he spent almost two decades in TV field service, including DTV transmitters.



“As broadcasters across the country scramble in response to the tight FCC repack deadlines, Rohde & Schwarz is continuing to build our service and support team,” said Erik Balladares, VP of froadcast and media.