Rogers Unspools Online Movie Rentals

Canada's Rogers Communications plans to launch online movie rentals in

mid-October as an extension to its "TV Everywhere" video service, which

has attracted 250,000 customers -- out of the MSO's 2.3 million

basic-cable TV subscribers -- in less than a year.Rogers On Demand

Online Rentals is currently in private beta. At launch, the service will

offer more than 400 rental titles to any Canadian with an Internet

connection.

Titles are to include new releases such as Sex and the City 2 and The Girl Who Played With Fire, available for $4.99 the same day they are available on DVD. Library titles such as Chloe, Aladdin and Lilo & Stitch will

cost $3.99.

Customers will have 30 days to start watching a movie, and

48 hours to view it as many times as they wish. The service will accept

Visa, MasterCard and American Express credit cards.

Rogers, Canada's biggest cable operator, was among the first MSOs to launch a TV Everywhere service last

November with about 1,000 hours of content. Rogers On Demand Online

currently offers more than 2,500 hours of programming from more than 60

networks and content providers.



