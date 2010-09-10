Rogers Unspools Online Movie Rentals
Canada's Rogers Communications plans to launch online movie rentals in
mid-October as an extension to its "TV Everywhere" video service, which
has attracted 250,000 customers -- out of the MSO's 2.3 million
basic-cable TV subscribers -- in less than a year.Rogers On Demand
Online Rentals is currently in private beta. At launch, the service will
offer more than 400 rental titles to any Canadian with an Internet
connection.
Titles are to include new releases such as Sex and the City 2 and The Girl Who Played With Fire, available for $4.99 the same day they are available on DVD. Library titles such as Chloe, Aladdin and Lilo & Stitch will
cost $3.99.
Customers will have 30 days to start watching a movie, and
48 hours to view it as many times as they wish. The service will accept
Visa, MasterCard and American Express credit cards.
Rogers, Canada's biggest cable operator, was among the first MSOs to launch a TV Everywhere service last
November with about 1,000 hours of content. Rogers On Demand Online
currently offers more than 2,500 hours of programming from more than 60
networks and content providers.
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.