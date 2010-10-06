Rogers Spends $416 Million for Atria

Canadian Media company Rogers Communications has

acquired Atria Network, the owner and operator of one of Ontario's largest

fiber-optic networks for $C425 million ($416 million) in cash from Birch Hill

Equity Partners.

Rogers, which is a major cable TV, wireless,

broadband, TV broadcasting, print and radio player in Canada, plans to use the

fiber optic company to expand its business services offering.

"The business-to-business market represents a

significant opportunity for Rogers," said Nadir Mohamed, president and CEO of

Rogers Communications, in a statement. "The acquisition of Atria strategically

fits with our enterprise strategy to offer on-net, high growth data services to

small and medium sized business."

Rogers hopes to close the deal, which is subject to

regulatory approval, prior to the end of its first quarter 2011.

Atria currently serves about 1,100 customers and

its network includes 5,600 fiber route kilometers and over 3,800 on-net

buildings in high growth areas of Canada like Ottawa.