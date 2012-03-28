Rogers Aims BlackArrow at VOD Ads

Rogers Communications, the biggest cable operator in Canada, is deploying BlackArrow's system for dynamically inserting ads into video-on-demand content.

The MSO earlier this year began rolling out BlackArrow's Advanced Advertising System to dynamically insert pre-, post-, and mid-roll ads into VOD programming. Rogers' Dynamic Ad Insertion is scheduled to be implemented across additional markets later this year -- which the companies said would mark the first wide-scale rollout of dynamically inserted mid-roll advertising in North America.

"The introduction of dynamically inserted advertising solutions within on-demand TV can significantly change the scope of on-demand television in Canada," BlackArrow president Nick Troiano said in a statement. "We look forward to working together with Rogers and their programming partners to create a vibrant, industry-leading on-demand environment that can increase content choice, create new advertiser opportunities for engagement with viewers and give Rogers an edge in the competitive video market."

