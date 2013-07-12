Rockefeller, Thune Circulate Cybersecurity Draft

Senate Commerce Committee leaders have circulated a cybersecurity

bill draft that directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to

develop voluntary standards for cybersecurity best practices, as well as

boosting cybersecurity research and training and cyberthreat education.

The bill is a coproduction of Committee chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) and ranking member John Thune (R-S.D.) as they attempt

to find common ground and pass legislation to address what both Republicans and

Democrats agree is a real and growing threat of cyberattacks from hackers,

nation states and organized (and unorganized) crime.

The bill does not deal with the issue of industry sharing of

cybersecurity information with government, though Rockefeller supports efforts

at info sharing bills. He was cosponsor of cybersecurity legislation that

failed to pass in the last Congress.

President Obama mandated the creation of those voluntary

standards inan executive order earlier this year, but Rockefeller is said to believe

legislation is needed to back up that order, which the president also suggested

would be a needed backstop (given that the order has an expiration date).

According to copy of the draft obtained by B&C, it would require that the

standards:

"Must be voluntary; "Must be developed in close and continuous coordination with industry; "Must not conflict with or duplicate existing regulatory requirements; "Must incorporate voluntary consensus standards and industry best practices and

align with voluntary international standards; and "Must be technology neutral."

According to a committee source, the bill stems from a

directive from Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) to committee chairs

with jurisdiction over the issue to draft bills to strengthen threat

protections.

Rockefeller is said to believe that the

provisions in this bill are key to forming a combined public-private front to

repel threats into the future. In addition to the best practices, that includes

the federal government "supporting cutting edge research, increas[ing]

public awareness, and improv[ing] our workforce to better address cyber

threats."