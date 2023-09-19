Robin Roberts Leads New Production Unit at ABC News

Robin Roberts will head up a new production unit at ABC News, which will produce narrative nonfiction projects, including series, specials and documentaries for ABC, Hulu and Disney Plus. ABC News calls the unit’s projects “a natural extension of Roberts’s background covering pop culture, newsmakers and world events over her 20-plus year career.”

Roberts is co-anchor of Good Morning America and president of Rock’n Robin Productions, which launched in 2014.

“Robin Roberts’s career is a masterclass in powerful storytelling that, over the years, has left an indelible mark on ABC News and people around the world,” said ABC News president Kim Godwin. “This dedicated ABC News Studios production unit will make it possible for Robin to seamlessly produce more premium, original content about extraordinary people and places like only Robin can.”

The unit’s first project is Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water — a Conversation with Robin Roberts. That premieres Sunday, September 24 on ABC, and is on Hulu the following day. The one-hour primetime special is part of 20/20. Washington’s memoir Thicker Than Water is due out next week.

The new unit does not have an official name.

“I’m thrilled to now have a home within ABC News Studios to produce projects I really care about,” Roberts said. “This production team will be focused on heartfelt storytelling that reveals the mosaic of humanity.”

Jonathan Blakely is executive producer of the new unit, reporting to Mike Kelley, VP and head of ABC News Studios.

“Robin’s unique brand of storytelling infuses heart and soul into everything she does,” Kelly said. “I couldn’t be more excited about the projects this unit will produce, which I know will enrich the lives of our viewers.”