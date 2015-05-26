Roberts Congratulates Charter/TWC on Deal

Not to be a spoilsport, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts congratulated Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks on their landmark deal Tuesday, adding that the transaction “makes all the sense in the world.”

Comcast had agreed to pay about $67 billion for TWC in February 2014, but that agreement was terminated after it became apparent that federal regulators would not approve the deal. The Charter transaction, which values TWC at $78.7 billion including debt, is expected to have an easier go of it on the regulatory front.

"This deal makes all the sense in the world,” Roberts said in a statement. “I would like to congratulate all the parties."

