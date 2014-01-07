Roberts: Comcast ‘Modestly Grew’ Q4 Video Subs

Building on the momentum over the past several years where it has significantly curbed its basic video losses, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said the nation’s largest cable operator crossed “modestly” into positive video subscriber growth territory in the fourth quarter.

While official results are not expected until Jan. 28, Roberts told the audience at the Citigroup Internet, Media & Telecommunications conference in Las Vegas Tuesday that Comcast “modestly grew” basic video customers in the fourth quarter. It was the first quarterly gain in video customers for the operator since 2007

“It will take some time before the entire year will grow,” Roberts said. “But it is a real beginning of an exciting reversal of trends. We had a profitable quarter, as we had throughout the year, so it’s encouraging.”

