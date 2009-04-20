Robert Redford To Receive Promax/BDA Lifetime Award
Legendary actor Robert Redford
will accept the Promax/BDA Lifetime Achievement Award this June at the annual
conference for the global association for marketing, promotion, and design
professionals in New
York.
Conference attendees will have
the chance to hear Redford discuss his vision for the successful Sundance brand,
which Redford founded nearly three decades ago.
"Robert Redford is a worldwide
icon and a visionary leader who has nurtured the artistry of independent film
and entertainment while promoting environmental and social responsibility, all
through his Sundance brand," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president of Promax/BDA
in a statement. "Redford's understanding of the importance of communication
through art and messaging, and the success that has followed him throughout his
career, warrants the Promax/BDA Lifetime Achievement Award."
In 1980, the actor and
Oscar-winning director established the Sundance Institute, dedicated to
discovering and developing independent artists.
The Sundance Film Festival has become one of the most influential in the
industry and the Sundance Channel, launched in 1996, has won numerous
awards.
This years Promax/BDA conference
takes place from June 16-18.
