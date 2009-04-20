Robert Redford To Receive Promax/BDA Lifetime Award

Legendary actor Robert Redford

will accept the Promax/BDA Lifetime Achievement Award this June at the annual

conference for the global association for marketing, promotion, and design

professionals in New

York.

Conference attendees will have

the chance to hear Redford discuss his vision for the successful Sundance brand,

which Redford founded nearly three decades ago.

"Robert Redford is a worldwide

icon and a visionary leader who has nurtured the artistry of independent film

and entertainment while promoting environmental and social responsibility, all

through his Sundance brand," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president of Promax/BDA

in a statement. "Redford's understanding of the importance of communication

through art and messaging, and the success that has followed him throughout his

career, warrants the Promax/BDA Lifetime Achievement Award."

In 1980, the actor and

Oscar-winning director established the Sundance Institute, dedicated to

discovering and developing independent artists.

The Sundance Film Festival has become one of the most influential in the

industry and the Sundance Channel, launched in 1996, has won numerous

awards.

This years Promax/BDA conference

takes place from June 16-18.