RNC Stands By Trump and 'Witch-Hunt' Branding of Media

The Republican National Committee joined with President Donald Trump to brand the recent spate of news about the President as a media witch hunt.



Under the subject line "More Sabotage," the Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the RNC sent an e-mail solicitation seeking money to fight that witch hunt.



"Democrat hacks posing as journalists and unelected bureaucrats have incited a witch hunt to try and obstruct the American voters’ agenda," said the e-mail. "This is a sad moment for our republic."



Related: Survey: Country Split on Trump's Fitness to Lead



The e-mail suggested that the witch hunt was the product of the enemies of the President's attempts to shake up Washington and swamp-dwellers who don't want to be drained.



"No one said it would be easy, but nothing great in life ever is," they said. "Now I hope I can count on you—someone I trust—to keep fighting to stop the special interests from robbing you of the future you voted for last November."



The big story Friday was a New York Times report that the President had told the Russians that Comey was " crazy, a real nut job" and that firing him had taken the pressure off.