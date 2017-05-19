Survey: Country Split on Trump's Fitness to Lead

Half of the respondents to a just-released poll don't think President Donald Trump is fit to be commander-in-chief.

That comes after a week of revelations about the President's handling of classified information—sharing it with Russian officials—and allegations that he pressed then FBI director James Comey to end an investigation of his former national security advisor's contacts with Russian officials—the President denies it.

According to the Morning Consult/Politico poll, it was a bad week for the President with the majority of the 1,970 registered voters polled between May 16 and 18 (margin of error plus or minus two percentage points).

50% said Trump wasn't "able to serve as Commander-in-Chief," and about the same percentage (52%) said they were not confident he could keep the country safe from terrorism.

A large majority (77%) said the President was arrogant, and a majority said he was reckless (60%), not willing to admit mistakes (69%) and "says one thing but does another" (58%).

He did get solid marks for patriotism (53%).