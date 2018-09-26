RNC: Kavanaugh Allegations Are 'Televised Witch Hunt'

The Republican National Committee has branded the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh a "televised witch hunt" by Democrats against an innocent man, and is calling on supporters of President Donald Trump to get behind that characterization.

In an email solicitation, the RNC said the allegations are a smear campaign, and were leveled "only" because he was nominated by the President.

The RNC wants a "non-stop flow" of petitions to Senate Democrats to "stop the witch hunt" by 9 a.m. ET Thursday (Sept. 27), which is an hour before the planned hearing featuring Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford.

"Judge Kavanaugh has HEARTFULLY denied these allegations and WANTS to clear his name from this witch hunt," they wrote. "President Trump told you back in July that Democrats would get nasty to sabotage our Supreme Court nominee. They did it to Justice Clarence Thomas. They did it to Judge Robert Bork. Now it’s happening again."

In the petition, Kavanaugh is said to be "an innocent man with an impeccable reputation."

Kavanaugh was the subject Wednesday of new allegations of sexual assault while he was in high school.

In a press conference in New York Wednesday, the President called the allegations a "big fat con job" by Democrats who are "laughing like hell."

He was asked why an FBI investigation of the allegations was not launched. He said it would not have mattered, Democrats would still not support the nominee.