New Kavanaugh Accuser Emerges

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identify of his client and the latest woman to accuse Judge Brett Kavnaugh of sexual assault or misconduct.

"We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation," he said.

Avenatti, best known as the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, who says she was Donald Trump's mistress, tweeted a copy of a sworn statement from Julie Swetnick, a federal employee who claims she witnesses Kavanaugh engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct, including nonconsensual sex, during multiple high school parties.



She said Kavanaugh's claims in a Fox interview of innocence of such conduct is "absolutely false and a lie."

"I witnessed Brett Kavanaugh consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980's." She claims that included trying to spike punch with alcohol so they could be "gang raped" by other boys, and by Kavanaugh.

She also said she had talked to other women who said they had knowledge of Kavanaugh drinking excessively and sexually and physically aggressive during the summer months at Ocean City, Md., and she had seen that conduct at least once during "Beach Week."

Kavanaugh has strongly denied such conduct.

The latest revelation comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hear from Kavanaugh and his initial accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, at a hearing Thursday (Sept. 26).

The committee also released a copy of Kavanaugh's calendar during the summer months of 1982 (pictured above), the time frame of alleged assaults, and it shows that many weekends were spent at various beach or shore destinations, including Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and St. Michael's, Md., as well as a reference to "Beach Week."

"This morning Michael Avenatti provided a declaration to the Judiciary Committee," said a spokesperson for the committee. "Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing it now."



"We believe Julie Swetnick, Deborah Ramirez and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford," said Heidi Hess, co-director of Kavanaugh critic CREDO Action. "How many women need to come forward with credible allegations before Senate Republicans and Donald Trump will acknowledge that Brett Kavanaugh is a sexual predator and a liar?"