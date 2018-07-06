RNC Highlights Hollywood Attacks on President

The Republican National Committee, apparently with President Trump's blessing, is raising money for an ad flight that highlights attacks on the President from Hollywood.

In an email to Trump supporters that bills itself as "authorized by Trump headquarters," the RNC says liberals are bullying the silent majority and links to a video on the Trump campaign Web site: "The Left in 2018: Unhinged," suggesting liberals are fomenting violence in response to the President's policies.

The video includes footage of Samantha Bee's vulgar comments about Ivanka Trump, attacks on the President at the White House Correspondents Association dinner (it is meant to be a roast), Kathy Griffin holding a dummy Trump head as though decapitated (Griffin apologized saying she had "crossed the line" and gone "way too far"); Johnny Depp referencing the last time "an actor assassinated a President," Madonna talking about thinking about blowing up the White House, and more.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFRHX6glTSM[/embed]

Republicans could face some tough races in the midterms as critics continue to tie downticket GOP'ers to a President whose attacks on journalists, immigration policies, refusal to acknowledge the Russia interference threat, and what they see as deregulatory clear-cutting, have made him a big target for Democrats looking to pick up seats.

