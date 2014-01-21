RLTV Strikes AT&T U-verse Deal

RLTV has signed a long-term agreement with AT&T U-verse TV, the network announced Tuesday.

The network, which targets the 50+ audience, will appear on the telco’s widely distributed U200 package as part of the multi-year deal, which guarantees RLTV distribution in current as well as future AT&T markets.

“This is a landmark distribution agreement that demonstrates AT&T’s commitment to bringing high-quality content to their A50+ subscribers," said Paul FitzPatrick, President and CEO of RLTV. “It’s a great opportunity for us to expand the reach of our unique programming into millions of AT&T homes led by members of Generation 50+. We respect the value of the experience earned by the 110 million members of this group – and we know that will resonate with AT&T customers as it has in other markets.”