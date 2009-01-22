Riven Named VP of Consumer Marketing at Bravo

Julie Riven has been named vice president of consumer marketing at Bravo Media. She will spearhead the strategic developments and execution of the network's consumer marketing programs. She will also supervise Bravo's promotional activities.

"Julie comes to us with an extensive background in entertainment marketing," said Ellen Stone, senior VP of marketing at Bravo, whom Riven will report to. "Her creativity and expertise will be a major asset to Bravo Media."

Riven's background in marketing includes a ten year stint at MTV Networks, most recently as marketing director for MTV and MTV2 where she helped create the network's digital marketing efforts across all media platforms. She worked as an entertainment marketing consultant for iVillage before joining Bravo and worked earlier in her career in the marketing departments at Conde Nast and Anheuser-Busch.