RGB, SeaChange Take Ad Insertion Across Three Screens
RGB Networks and SeaChange International have developed a solution
that can insert ads across linear video on TVs, PCs and mobile devices,
promising a way to better capture advertising revenue from "TV
Everywhere" services.
The companies plan to demo the joint solution at their respective booths at the IBC trade show Sept. 9-14 in Amsterdam.
The
solution comprises RGB's Video Multiprocessing Gateway, which provides
real-time video transcoding and ad splicing, with SeaChange's Spot
linear ad insertion system. At IBC, the companies plan to show live TV
delivered to a set-top box, an iPad, an iPhone and a PC with Adobe Flash
10.1.
