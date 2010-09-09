RGB, SeaChange Take Ad Insertion Across Three Screens

RGB Networks and SeaChange International have developed a solution

that can insert ads across linear video on TVs, PCs and mobile devices,

promising a way to better capture advertising revenue from "TV

Everywhere" services.

The companies plan to demo the joint solution at their respective booths at the IBC trade show Sept. 9-14 in Amsterdam.

The

solution comprises RGB's Video Multiprocessing Gateway, which provides

real-time video transcoding and ad splicing, with SeaChange's Spot

linear ad insertion system. At IBC, the companies plan to show live TV

delivered to a set-top box, an iPad, an iPhone and a PC with Adobe Flash

10.1.

