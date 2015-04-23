RFD-TV Selects Orad for Live Production

Orad has announced that its TD Control live production control system is being used by RFD-TV in the cable net’s new studio and broadcast facility.

The new facility uses TD Control to manage and control all its video outputs, including video walls and monitors in the new studio.

The site also used Orad’s Maestro enterprise graphics developed by Orad’s partner, Motion Path. Those graphics were implemented by Orad’s professional services team.

In addition, the custom data integration Orad’s node-based integration platform called Flowgic, the vendor reports.

“We are thrilled to have selected Orad to power our on-air graphics,” says Gary Kanofsky, RFD-TV chief content officer. “We’ve been able to create a very powerful and impactful look that not only meets all our creative requirements, but simplifies our workflow and makes video wall management as simple as one would hope. We worked with Orad from the earliest planning phases to ensure that we would be able to do everything we needed, and the results have been terrific.”

RFD-TV currently serves over 47 million pay television households.