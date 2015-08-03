RFD-TV, Mediacom Ink Carriage Renewal

Rural Media Group said it has renewed its carriage agreement with Mediacom Communications for its RFD-TV network, a deal that will include added distribution on Mediacom’s “expanded basic” service, beginning next month.

“Mediacom was the first landline distributor to carry our service 13 years ago in September,” said Rural Media Group founder and CEO Patrick Gottsch in a statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to grow with Mediacom and we look forward to many more years of success together."

RFD HD distribution is included in the agreement and Mediacom systems will begin rolling out the HD service beginning in January 2016. RFD-TV’s sister service, FamilyNet will get first-time distribution on Mediacom’s ”variety tier.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.